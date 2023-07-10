EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Trailnet "I Scream For Ice Cream" July bike ride Sunday morning was a hit again, with more than 600 participants. The ride started and finished at The Cyclery at 2427 Troy Road in Edwardsville and was co-spored by Trailnet Racing and The Cyclery.

Fitz's Root Beer provided delicious beverages and Ice Caps Creamery was also there with ice cream scoops. Prairie Farms provided mini dip cones and Urban Chestnut was there with ice-cold beer. There were also food trucks on hand for the delight of participants.

The bike courses ranged from 10 miles to 51 miles, including 10-mile, 23-mile, 35-mile, and 51-mile courses. The Cyclery also had a sale with many discounted items for those in attendance.

A police escort took participants to a nearby trail and back."We always do our big sales event with this," The Cyclery Manager David Parks said. "Trailnet does a phenomenal job of putting on so many rides around here."Parks added: "We had 624 people out there riding. They enjoy MCT Bike Trails and the roads around here. It is a big event getting as many people into cycling as possible."

