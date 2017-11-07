GRAFTON - The Grafton Chamber of Commerce's Taste of Chocolate returns to the Grafton Winery and Brewhaus from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

For the 13th year the Taste of Chocolate will provide an opportunity for the community to come out for a huge selection of homemade chocolates, cookies and candies.

Karen Jackson, Chair of the Taste of Chocolate, said everyone donates their own ingredients and time to help create the 16-18 piece platters that will be available.

"Everybody is asked to bring 20 dozen of something chocolate," Jackson said. "Then we box it all up so that everyone can get a nice assortment of cookies and candies."

Jackson said the event generally brings about 400 people together to enjoy homemade chocolates along with wine, coffee or hot chocolate.

"Santa will also return to the gazebo for the fifth year, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.," Jackson added. "Hopefully it will be a perfect day for it."

Tickets for the 13th annual Taste of Chocolate are $9 in advance, $10 at the door and can be purchased at GraftonIlChamber.com, Grafton Winery gift shop, Jeni J's, Jersey State Bank in Grafton or at the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

