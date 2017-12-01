Annual Snowflake Festival at Glazebrook Park Friday night
GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Parks and Recreation will be hosting their 13th annual Snowflake Festival from 6 to 8 tonight at Glazebrook Park.
Families will have a chance to meet Santa, sip on hot chocolate, roast chestnuts and enjoy carriage rides in celebration of the holiday season.
The event is free but guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Crisis Food Center.
The Village of Godfrey will be also be hosting Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, at the KC Hall on Stamper Lane.
Children will have the chance to visit with Santa, enjoy live music, balloon animals, a magician and breakfast catered by the KC Men's Group.
Santa will arrived at 8:45 a.m. with breakfast served at 10 a.m.
Advanced registration is required and due by Wednesday, December 6. Children five and under are free, children six to 12 are $5 and those 13 and older are $10.
To register visit GodfreyIl.org.
