DOW - The Annual Olden Days Festival is back better than ever and set for Saturday, August 27, 2022, and Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 23946 State Highway 3, in Dow, IL

The Olden Days Festival was held last year in 2021, and it was the first year back after the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was very successful, but organizers believe this year will be spectacular.

This is the 31st anniversary of the highly anticipated event. The Tri-County Antique Club was formed to promote the appreciation of agricultural history, through the restoration and preservation of antique, vintage, and classic automobiles, gasoline and oil engines, gas and steam tractors, farm machinery, and other equipment of historical value. The Olden Days Festival is the Club’s annual event to make these available for public viewing.

The always popular tractor pulls are back this year. Sinclair Foods gift certificates, a Melaleuca Gift Basket, handmade pottery, and a Farm & Home gift certificate will all be available in the raffle drawings. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. The ticket drawing will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Just For Kids area will have a load of activities. Those consist of Barrel Train Ride, Pedal Tractor Pull, Agri-Land Play Area, Grain Play Box, Covered Wagon Ride, and games and contests. The family fun includes arts and crafts, a flea market, antique tractors, a sawmill and blacksmith, threshing, bailing, plowing, and much more. Those who attend the event are encouraged to visit the Tool Museum and the Flautt Building Museum.

Organizers say outstanding food will be available both Saturday and Sunday and breakfast will also be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day.

Admission is $5 per day per person; kids 12 and under get in free.

Julie Finkes and Caryl Parsell are two of the founders of the event and both are back participating once again. Parsell said the event is something people love with the good old-fashioned ham and beans and pork chops, two huge food favorites, along with other wide variety of foods. Tom Bechtold also has long been affiliated with the Olden Days. Julie and Caryl have run the kitchen for years at this

Organizers of the event say they are very excited to offer all the events of the past for Olden Days. Some events were cut back because of the pandemic last year, but now everything is back.

The ham and beans and pork chops normally sell out, so those who want them should arrive early. Many people attend the event simply for the ham and beans, the corned bread muffins, and more made by the Tri-County Antique Club Ladies Auxiliary.

The women are described as “a great group.” The women prepare breakfast biscuits with sausage and pancakes for breakfast.

There is no liquor available as part of the Olden Days and no trading of guns or knives. It is what many describe as an event for all the family.

Schedule of Events

Friday: Set-up until 8 p.m.

Saturday: Aug. 27, 2022

Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

10 a.m. Apple Pie Judging

10 a.m. Threshing & Sawmilling

11 a.m. Tractor Pull

11 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

2 p.m. Parade of Power

Blacksmith Shop Open all Day

Live Entertainment

12 - 4 p.m. – DJ Music

Sunday: Open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7 - 9 a.m. No Admission Charge

9 a.m. Country Church

10 a.m. Threshing & Sawmilling

11 a.m. Car Show

12 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

1 p.m. Garden Tractor Pull

1 p.m. Plowing Demonstration

2 p.m. Parade of Power

Blacksmith Shop Open All Day

Live Entertainment

1 - 4 p.m. Gibson Girls

Lots of Good Food Available on both days

Breakfast Served Both Days

7 - 10 a.m.

Admission is $5 per day per person

(Kids 12 & Under FREE)

Exhibitors are admitted free!

View the Tri-County Antique Club website here.

