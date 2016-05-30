ALTON - A tradition that has stood 149 years will once again happen in Upper Alton – the annual Alton Memorial Day Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, and starts at the “Pit” parking lot at Alton Middle School, goes down College Avenue and winds through Upper Alton.

The parade is sponsored by the East End Improvement Association in association with Upper Alton Association Inc.

Don Huber has volunteered and help coordinate the parade for many years.

He said he is glad to see Art Williams, a former Shell Oil executive, community volunteer and World War II veteran being the parade marshal.

“Art has been involved in the community for a quite a long time and deserves the recognition,” Huber said. “He represents all our World War II veterans.”

Huber said he looks forward to the annual Memorial Day every year and it is such a part of Alton and its history.

“Besides being the oldest parade in the country, it is one of the things everybody in town remembers,” Huber said. “Some people tend to stand right where they watched the parade years ago, even if they moved out of their neighborhood here. We try to honor our veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

