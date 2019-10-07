EDWARDSVILLE - Each year, the Leclaire Parkfest is one of the most anticipated fall family events in Edwardsville.

The 28th Annual Leclaire Parkfest, coordinated by the Friends of Leclaire organization, will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue in Edwardsville.

The festival features three bands: Dixieland Jazz by the Riverside Jazz Trio (Noon – 2:30 p.m.), followed by Bluegrass and other old-time folk music from the Lodge Brothers (2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.) at the bandstand. On the east side of the park, Greg Silsby & Friends will play Americana music (1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.).

A Wine and Beer Garden is complimented by a wide variety of delicious festival food provided by local non-profit organizations and food vendors.

"Local artisans and crafters will have their work on display and available for purchase," Cindy Reinhardt, a spokesperson for the event said. "Games, pet adoptions, vintage cars and tractors, and other family activities provide something for every age. The St. Andrew’s Relay for Life Team will host the annual Leclaire Parkfest book sale with thousands of books available at bargain prices. Exhibits of historic photos and narrated trolley tours tell the unique story of the Leclaire National Historic District."

For additional information, call 618-656-1294 or visit the Friends of Leclaire web site at www.historic-leclaire.org. 2018 Festival sponsors include Busey Bank, Attorney Keith Short, Cassens, Creative Options Graphic Design, Taqueria Z, and Krause Properties.

