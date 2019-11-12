MARYVILLE, IL. – The American Cancer Society Metro East region will be hosting their annual Frosty Frolic 5K run/walk on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Drost Park in Maryville, IL. Packet pick-up and on-site registration for this event begins at 8:00 a.m. and the race is set to start at 9:00 a.m.

The Relay For Life events across the Metro East region are coming together to participate in a united fundraising effort. Although the Relay For Life events across the region are complete for the year, the volunteers work year-round to raise funds. This race will help the Metro East reach its collective fundraising goal in the fight against cancer. The funds raised will support groundbreaking cancer research, education and prevention programs, and critical services for people facing cancer.

Registration is now open at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/53470 or by calling your American Cancer Society office at 618-288-2390. Early registration fees are $15 (11 and under) and $25 (12 and up). Early registration before the deadline of November 24th includes a themed giveaway. After the deadline, registration fees increase to $20 (11 and under) and $30 (12 and up). Late registrations are not guaranteed a giveaway. Medals will be awarded to overall top three male and female entrants as well as top three male and female entrants in each age category (12-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and up).

For more information, contact Sr. Community Development Manager Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or 618-288-2390. Follow us on Facebook at the Frosty Frolic 5K page and search the events tab for 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

