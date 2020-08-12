COLLINSVILLE — Under the best of circumstances, a cancer diagnosis can be frightening and devastating. Now, as the COVID-19 crisis continues, cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever. Those affected by cancer are counting on all of us to fight this disease, no matter what obstacles stand in our way.

Due to the restrictions of the current pandemic, the American Cancer Society has made the decision to pivot the 2020 Farm to Table Metro-East event into a “to-go” format. Tasting size portions of dishes from participating establishments will be placed in tote bags so that our guests can easily drive up to the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and pick up their totes to enjoy at home. Each ticket includes one tote bag, which will feed two adults. There will also be an online Silent Auction utilizing mobile bidding with donated items from local businesses in the community and a raffle with a chance to win 2021 St. Louis Cardinals tickets.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It has been a truly difficult year for all non-profits, and the American Cancer Society is no exception,” said Alissa Fuhrmann, Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. “We are facing a $200 million shortfall in our fundraising this year, and we are counting on our community to help us continue our mission in the fight against cancer. This year’s event will look a little different. But with everyone’s help, we will still be able to support our local establishments while raising money for a worthwhile cause.”

A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased online at www.acsfarmtotable.com. Every dollar raised at Farm to Table Metro-East helps the American Cancer Society save lives by helping people stay well through prevention and early detection; helping people get well through hands-on support; by finding cures through groundbreaking research; and by fighting back through public policy efforts. Because of the progress, the American Cancer Society has made, 500 lives are saved every day that would have otherwise been lost to cancer.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $300,000 in the fight against cancer. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or food and beverage vendor opportunities, please contact Alissa Fuhrmann at alissa.fuhrmann@cancer.org

Cancer hasn't stopped and neither will the American Cancer Society. We can stand together even when we’re apart. With your help, we can still fight cancer for those who need us most right now.

More like this: