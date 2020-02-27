SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) and the American Legion announce plans for the 48thAnnual American Legion Youth Police Camp (ALYPC). The camp is set to take place at Camp Lincoln located 1301 North MacArthur, Springfield, Illinois, from June 21-26, 2020.

Dozens of aspiring teens from across Illinois will discover career opportunities through training with police and military. The primary purpose of the ALYPC is to establish an interactive and positive relationship between Illinois teens and law enforcement officers. The week-long residency camp is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth ages 15-17 in the areas of law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, social and interpersonal skills.

American Legion volunteers and ISP Troopers are assigned to manage the program and serve as instructors and mentors. Many of the Legion and ISP volunteers are former graduates of the program. The American Legion Youth Police Program gives Cadets the opportunity to learn the core values that are instilled in law enforcement and the military.

The ALYPC Cadets will be honored at a graduation ceremony on June 26, and will receive a graduation certificate. The American Legion will accept applications until noon, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Teenagers 15-17 are encouraged to apply and attend the 2020 ALYPC for an enriching experience.

For more information about the ALYPC, please contact Safety Law and Order Chairman Delmar Buske at (217) 556-9555, or Illinois State Police Sergeant Daron Barge via email at Daron.Barge@illinois.gov. Camp applications are available online at: http://www.illegion.org/programs-services/youth-family/safety-law-order/###

