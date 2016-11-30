Annual Alton "Shop With a Cop" event this Saturday
ALTON - The Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PB&PA) Alton Unit 14 is the local Police Association representing the Full Time Sworn and Retired Officers of the Alton Police Department.
At 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the PB&PA Alton Unit 14 will hold its annual “Shop With A Cop” event at Target, 300 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton. The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 works closely with the Alton School District, who selects children to participate in this event. This year, approximately 50 children have been selected to “Shop with a Cop”. Officers will be paired with children who can spend a set amount of money on themselves and/or their families.
The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 would like to thank the students, staff, and faculty of the Alton School District, Heartland Baptist Church, and a number of other organizations/businesses who have all raised funds for this event.
The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman's Ball (dinner/silent auction) in the spring, which raises money that supports the Alton Police Youth Camp, Shop With A Cop, Food Basket Distribution, area youth events, and other charitable giving throughout the year.
If you would like to contribute to the Alton Police Youth Camp fund, please mail a check to:
Alton Police Youth Camp
PO Box 861
Alton, Illinois 62002
The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), organization.
