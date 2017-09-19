ALTON – When then-29-year-old Mike Mattmuller started to experience shortness of breath, he never dreamed that doctors would tell him he had mesothelioma, an often fatal form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Six years later, not only has he beaten the odds and lived to tell his story, he’s working diligently to help ban asbestos and ensure no one else has to share his experience. One of the ways he’s doing this is by supporting the Alton Miles for Meso 5K scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Presented by national law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy and Metro Tri Club, the event benefits the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), a charity dedicated to preventing asbestos-related diseases by securing an asbestos ban in the United States. Mattmuller now serves as the Eastern Co-Regional Director for the organization.

“The first words I remember registering were ‘You have cancer,’” Mike recalled. “My wife Jessica and I were newlyweds at the time, and what came next for us really tested our love and our strength. Now that we’ve surpassed that hurdle, we’ve focused our attention on banning asbestos for good and finding a cure for mesothelioma, and the Miles for Meso race is helping to do that and so much more.”

Each year, more than 10,000 Americans die from asbestos-related diseases, including mesothelioma. Asbestos companies knew about the dangers of asbestos since the 1930s, but they remained silent and used the deadly toxin anyway. Today, asbestos, while highly regulated, is still not banned in the United States. The Miles for Meso race not only raises awareness to this issue, but also raises money toward research. The 2016 race raised more than $40,000. Along with the Alton race, other Miles for Meso races throughout the country have raised a combined $500,000 to benefit mesothelioma awareness and research.

Interested participants can register online or in-person at Simmons Hanly Conroy through Sept. 22 for $30. Late registration begins Sept. 23 for $35 and will be accepted in-person until race day. Registration on-site the day of the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. All who register will receive a long-sleeved, moisture-wicking race T-shirt.

Among this year’s Alton Miles for Meso attractions:

Cash prizes (ranging from $50 to $500 each) and awards for the top five overall men and women 5K race finishers.

Custom Miles for Meso medals awarded to the first, second and third place finishers in 5-year age groups.

Recognition for the top fundraising team and individual.

Area food trucks will provide free food to registered participants while supplies last.

Expanded Alton Miles for Meso Virtual Race that allows virtual participants to purchase race T-shirts, and share photos of themselves wearing the shirts on race day via social media and the hashtag #milesformeso. A jumbotron at the race site will display the social media posts throughout the race in real time. Virtual Race registration costs $30 and includes the T-shirt and shipping fees.

A performance by Jordan Zevon, ADAO spokesman and son of Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Warren Zevon, who passed away from mesothelioma in 2003.

A kids’ game zone.

A dog adoption event hosted by Hope Rescues.

A vendor fair with local businesses and charities.

Click here to register for the Alton race. For additional information about Miles for Meso, visit www.milesformeso.org. Supporters also can visit the Miles for Meso fan page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Miles.for.Meso/?ref=ts.

