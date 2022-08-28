Pics from this article (and gallery) may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Food-Trucks

ALTON - The annual Alton Food Truck Festival Saturday presented by Sauce Magazine at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater had perfect weather and those present seemed to enjoy the wide variety of eating options.

Dan Herkert, chair of the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Commission, said he couldn't have asked for more at this year's food truck festival.

“We had great weather, it was warm, but not too hot,” he said. “People were patient in line, but the lines moved quickly. After eight years of having the food truck festival, people know the food will be great and they have to be a little patient. The Groovethang band was again wonderful. They pretty much hit every type of music from the 1970s to the 2000s. The Food Truck Festival is a great event, people love to come here and eat and hang out with friends and family on the Alton riverfront.”

Dennis and Sue Grubaugh made their first food truck festival visit on Saturday and both thought it was a wonderful event. They said they were surprised at the crowd and had sampled some food and loved it.

"We will be back," Dennis, a retired newspaper editor, and owner of the Illinois Business Journal said.

Linda Miller of Troy and Mike Hess of Alton look forward to the food truck event every year. They said the drinks were cold and everything smelled so good. They were looking forward to trying a bunch of different options.

The band - Groovethang - provided entertainment from 4 to 8 p.m. and played a wide variety of music that seemed to appeal to everyone present.

Herkert extended a thank you to Sauce Magazine for their help in planning the event, all the volunteers, commission board members, and the event promoter.

Kevin Fann makes the trip often from St. Louis to Alton to eat and he said he is a big fan of the Food Truck Festival.

Dustin Boelens of TreauX’s Cajun BBQ said he was working for his owners, and people seemed to love the Cajun offerings, pulled pork, and the bread pudding.

“People are so generous and patient,” he said. “I love Alton.”

Here is the list of trucks that were scheduled to participate on Saturday in this year's Alton Food Truck Festival presented by Sauce Magazine:

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

