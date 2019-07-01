ALTON - The 22nd Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show was held Sunday, June 30, and Downtown Alton was filled with people.

The event welcomed a wide variety of classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles for the public to browse on Third, State and Believe Street.

Alton Main Street and Time Machines Unlimited Car Club organize the event.

There was rock and roll music, a popular Pin-Up girl competition, a 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale, and great food at the event.