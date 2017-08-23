DU QUOIN – The Du Quoin State Fair is happy to announce Dinger Bats co-owners, Kyle & Randy Drone of Ridgway, as the Grand Marshals of the 2017 Twilight Parade.

“We are thrilled to have Dinger Bats as part of the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade,” says Tibretta Reiman, Du Quoin State Fair Manager, “They are making a huge splash in Major League Baseball and we proud to say they are made right here in southern Illinois.”

Baseball isn’t just a sport to Kyle and his family, it’s a way of life. Kyle’s dad, Randy Drone, also helps in the shop and many of the employees are family members. After playing college baseball, Kyle moved back home and founded Dinger Bats alongside his father with the idea making quality and affordable professional grade wood baseball bats.

As with any new business, things started slow, but have now exploded for this small-town company. Dinger Bats now provides bats for a slew of Major League Baseball players, most notably Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs. Other players include Jason Heyward, also of the Chicago Cubs, Starling Marte and Sean Rodriguez of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Matt Adams of the Atlanta Braves, and many more!

The Drone’s also knows the importance of giving back to the community. Dinger Charitable Group is dedicated to helping provide equipment and funding to community baseball teams. They hold auctions on their eBay page of various items, many of which clients donate.

The Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade will begin at 6 pm on Friday, August 25. Admission to the fair is $2 for all adults while kids 12 and under are free. Friday, August 25 is College Night and anyone with a current student ID will also receive free admission.

A FREE concert by the Chicago 6 will be held at the Grandstand at 8 pm, following the parade. Three members of the ’85 Chicago Bears defensive line formed The Chicago 6 in 2012 and now travel the state performing.

The 2017 Du Quoin State Fair will take place August 25 – September 4 in Du Quoin, IL. Plan your visit today by going to our website at www.duquoinstatefair.net.

