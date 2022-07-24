EDWARDSVILLE - Summers Port Swim Club's Anna Moehn had an exceptional meet for the Sharks at the 60th Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Championships recently at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High, winning three events and setting two meet records as the Sharks finished fourth overall in the meet.

Moehn won the 200-yard freestyle, the 50-yard butterfly and the 100-yard individual medley, the first two events in meet-record time, and during an interview conducted during the meet, thought things had gone well.

"I think it's going pretty well," Moehn said. "We're having some good races out here, having a lot of fun, just trying our best, giving it our all."

Moehn also thought that she had swam pretty well and was taking everything one lap at a time.

"I think I've done pretty well," Moehn said. "I'm just trying to race each 25 (yards), race each lap, just giving it everything I have."

Moehn also has served as an assistant to head coach Maddie Monroe, and has enjoyed the dual role of swimmer and coach very much as she set a very positive example for the younger swimmers to follow.

"Yeah, I think it makes it even better," Moehn said, "because I can get to be in the pool with the kids and be on deck with them. I try to do my best. lead by example, show them what it's like to race and I think it helps them learn. I love every second of it, I love all these kids. I've coached these past two seasons and they've been my two favorites, by far."

Working with the kids on the Sharks has been very rewarding for Moehn.

"It really is, it is," Moehn said. "And then, coming to SWISA and seeing kind of like the fruits of their labors, seeing all their hard work pay off, it's a lot of fun."

Moehn's goals for the season were very consistent.

"You know, just still giving it everything I have," Moehn said with a smile and laugh. "I don't know how each race is going to go, just giving it everything I have, and this would be my main goal."

This fall, Moehn will be heading to college and swimming at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and has very high hopes as an NCAA Division-I swimmer.

"You know, I don't know what these next four years are going to bring," Moehn said. "I just hope to contribute to that team and be a part of that team for four years."

