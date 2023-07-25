WASHINGTON, D.C. - Anna Forbes, Granite City, has been chosen to represent Illinois at American Legion Auxiliary’s Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. July 22-29.

Forbes is one of 94 high school seniors selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation July 22-29 in Washington, D.C. The weeklong program, founded in 1947, has provided exceptional civic education to thousands of students, teaching them about how the federal government works.

Forbes is one of two participants who will represent Illinois as a “senator” at ALA Girls Nation. Two delegates from each ALA Girls State program are chosen to represent their state after participating in an ALA state-level program held across the country. At ALA Girls Nation, senators will participate in mock Senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests.

Other activities on the agenda include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with real-life U.S. senators from their state, and a tour of D.C. monuments.

Forbes, a rising senior at Granite City High School, was active in many ways during her week at ALA Illini Girls State. She also participates in many activities in her school and community. Some of her activities and interests include school board student advisor, Madison County Youth Board president, Granite City Teen Task Force, Speech and Debate, International Thespian Society President, National Honor Society, and marching band section leader (front ensemble).

“ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” said Donna Dillard, ALA Girls Nation Committee chair. “After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the participants return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”

Students leave the program with increased confidence and leadership skills for college and in their future career paths. Some participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national levels. No matter what their future holds, all leave with a better understanding of civic responsibilities.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 550,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

