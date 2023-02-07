Couples names: Ann & Joe

City: Jerseyville

Date met or started dating: October 25, 2008

What makes your relationship special? What makes our relationship special is our ability to make it work in any situation. We tolerate each other and support each other even in our worst moments. It’s not always easy, but we are resilient in our love for each other.

Share a memory you have made together: A memory we’ve made together was climbing Sky Pond located at Glacier Gorge in the Rocky Mountain National Park! It was a huge accomplishment for us both!! Definitely a feel good moment to hit the top together!

