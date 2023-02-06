O'FALLON - In the fall of 2006, Liz began bussing tables at Andria’s Steakhouse. As her first job, she enjoyed the family element of the business and knew the owner’s son personally. After a few shifts, she met the dishwasher, Ethan, and it did not take long for the two of them to walk off into the sunset. Ethan was swooned by Liz’s beauty, intelligence, and caring personality, and Liz was taken away by Ethan’s selflessness, chivalry, and humor.

In November 2017, the couple united in marriage and have since gone on to grow their family by two. Although their days of working at Andria’s are behind them, they remain loyal to the place where their love ignited. Each year on their anniversary they celebrate by dining at Andria’s and reminiscing on the day they knew they were meant for each other.

“Andria’s will always hold a place in our hearts,” says Liz. “From washing dishes at Andria’s to washing bottles at home, I’ll always work to win Liz’s love,” says Ethan and he goes on to say, “In all honesty, Andria’s Steakhouse feels like a member of my family. Our lives would be forever different if we didn’t have our memories and traditions with Andria’s, and each day I thank God for that opportunity.”

Andria’s Steakhouse was founded in 1978 by Sam and Muggs Andria. What began as a countryside home has evolved into a community staple. In the 90’s Larry Kenison (son-in-law) and Cha Wilson (business partner) spearheaded the expansion and remodel of Andria’s Steakhouse. Today, Larry Kenison, Maureen Kenison (daughter to Sam and Muggs Andria), Max Kenison (son), and Rebecca Kenison (daughter-in-law) continue to take a hands-on approach to celebrate special occasions and create an atmosphere where love can continue to bloom.

“Many first dates at Andria’s have led to marriage and year after year celebrations of anniversaries and holidays. And for these moments and the ability to be the place that offers this, we are forever humbled," says Maureen. “We are primarily known for celebrating special occasions, occasional date nights, first dates, birthdays, graduations, and any major milestones that are known to create memories for years to come.”

On many given Saturdays you can find Maureen and Larry welcoming you at the front door, on most nights you will find their son Max managing the business, and occasionally you find Rebecca waiting on tables or managing special events. “Our family is very involved, and we hope to be the place that you will choose to celebrate your special occasion for years and years to come,” says Rebecca.

Andria’s Steakhouse is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 pm-9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm-10 pm, and will be open from 4 pm-10 pm on February 14th for Valentine’s Day. Andria’s offers live music in the bar by Flamenco Guitarist, Lliam Christy every Friday, and Saturday night. You can make reservations online at www.andrias.com or by calling us directly at (618) 632-4866. Andria’s can accommodate special occasions or requests such as engagements, engagement parties, special dinners, and anniversaries. For any specifics regarding these requests, please contact max.kenison@andrias.com. Andria’s will be offering a special dinner option for the Valentine’s Day holiday, as well as a dessert and cocktail feature.

Andria’s Steakhouse is located at 6805 Old Collinsville Rd. O’Fallon, IL 62269.

