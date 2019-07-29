EDWARDSVILLE – Andrew O’Keefe, the IHSA state Class 3A 1,600-meter champion, came out on top in the 24th annual Mud Mountain 5K run on Saturday morning at the SIU-Edwardsville cross-country course, winning the race with a time of 16:00.36.

The recent graduate of Granite City High School had a very simple strategy he executed perfectly.

“Strategy? I just wanted to race, have fun, and maybe try to get the win again,” O’Keefe said with a smile and laugh.

O’Keefe used the race as a training ground for the upcoming college season, where he’ll run for Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo.

“Yeah, I thought it would nice to come out here, get a little race experience before I move to Colorado, and have to race with the big guys,” O’Keefe said again with a smile.

The main goal for O’Keefe was to get as much experience as possible on a collegiate-style cross-country course before he gets started running for the Grizzlies.

“That was the main goal, get a race on hills, and a hard cross-country race in the heat, too,” O’Keefe said, “and just all a good experience. When I move in, I’m going to have to do a time trial and then racing in altitude. I might give myself a little experience in pushing hard in the summer.”

And the Mud Mountain course was the perfect place to gain that experience in preparation for the upcoming NCAA season.

“Yeah, it definitely is,” O’Keefe said. “I’m glad to run out on some hills, and race on them.”

O’Keefe is looking forward to competing in his first college season and will lean on his coaches to help bring out his best.

“It’s just all out there, like, I have no idea what I can do,” O’Keefe said, “and I can’t limit myself, either. Just let my coaches bring out the best in me.”

And O’Keefe feels that he’ll get adjusted to the altitude in Colorado, and once that happens, he’ll be just fine.

“Well, I guess I’ll adjust to it about as good as anybody else,” O’Keefe said. “It’ll be hard the first couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months, and then, it’ll be all worth it.

“Just like to thank my family and the Lord for great running ability,” O’Keefe also said, “and the opportunity from Edwardsville, and the alumni and everybody that sponsored the race today.”

