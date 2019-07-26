EDWARDSVILLE – Andrew Billhartz, one of the top swimmers for the Sunset Hills Country Club swim team, enjoyed some good performances during the 2019 summer season with the Stingrays.

Billhartz felt that his and the Stingrays’ performances have improved as the season has progressed, and feels that the summer season is all about improving itself.

“I feel like, me, myself personally, I’ve been improving, along with the team,” Billhartz said. “It’s really improving ourselves, and improving the morale of our team, and just knowing all together, we made it.”

Billhartz specializes in the 100-meter breaststroke and also swam for both Edwardsville High School and the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers during the winter season. He feels that the summer season is geared more towards fun, but still getting the job done.

“I’d say that summer is more focused on the fun,” Billhartz said, “but we still have to do our best, we do as good as we can, and the main focus is to have fun and enjoy it, and teach others that swimming is fun, and to help the little kids, like, keep with it when they get older.”

Billhartz was fourth in the 200 free 13-14 boys division at the SWISA Championships with a time of 2:06.36 and sixth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:13.52.

