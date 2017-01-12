



MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Andrew Serfas and Ryan Serfas of Edwardsville, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Andrew Serfas is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomechanics. Ryan Serfas is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.



