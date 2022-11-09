EDWARDSVILLE - Republican Linda Andreas defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the race for the County Clerk, while the GOP retained its majority on the County Board and also won the three elections for circuit judges in results from Madison County during Tuesday's mid-term elections.

Andreas won the County Clerk and Recorder office with a 49,572-46.842 decision over Ming-Mendoza in the only race for a countywide office. Meanwhile, Republicans Chris Slusser for Treasurer, with 73,751 votes, Jeff Connor, who had 72,848 votes for Sheriff, Michelle Mueller for Regional Superintendent of Schools for C, J, G and M, with 600 votes and Robert W. Werden, who had 74.026 votes for Regional Superintendent of Schools Madison, all ran unopposed.

In competitive races for the County Board, in District 2, Republican Stacey Pace won over Democrat Charles "C.J." Metheny 2,741-1,440 to win the seat, while Democratic candidate Michael Holliday, Sr. won over Republican Michael J. Velloff 1,845-1,086 to take the seat in District 8. Democrat Bill R. Stoutenborough won his race in District 9 over Bruce C. Egelhoff of the GOP 1,346-1,331, while in District 16, the GOP's Robert T. Meyer defeated Democrat Chris Hankins 1,581-1,500. Veteran Democratic board member Victor A. Valentine, Jr. won the District 17 seat with a 1,336-1,035 margin over Republican Shaun A. Arnold, it was Alison LaMothe winning the District 18 seat for the Democrats over Republican Eric Crony 2,767-1,594, Democrat Nick Petrillo won in District 19 over Republican Donald Sawicki 1,645-1,420, the District 21 seat went to Republican John J. Janek over Democrat Emily Gavilsky 2.094-1,378, Republican candidate Charles "Skip" Schmidt took the District 24 race over Democrat Erika Kohoutek 2,375-2,132 and Jason Palmero of the GOP won over Democrat Collin VanMeter 2,078-1,980 to win the District 26 seat.

In judgeship races in Madison County, Republican Mike McHaney won in the Fifth District Appellate Court race with a 55,541-39,712 win over Democrat Brian Roberts, while in the races the first subcircuit of the Third Circuit, the Republicans swept all three races, with Christopher P. Threlkeld winning over John Barry Julian 13,439-13,039 in the race under the Dugan circuit, Tim Berkley won over A. Ryan Jumper for the seat in the Mudge circuit 13,749-12.678 and in the race in the Togn. circuit, Amy E. Sholar won over Ebony R. Huddleston 14,994-11,566.

Article continues after sponsor message

Judge Judy Cates also easily won retention to her seat by a margin of 62,289 for and 27,099 against.

In the race for a seat on the board of the Rosewood Heights Sanitary District, Steve Brazier won with 934 votes, while Greg M. McCalley was second at 788 votes and Anthony Kravanek was third with 687 votes.

In ballot propositions, voters in Edwardsville Township voted to approve a healthcare question 9,685-5,374, while both Leef Township and New Douglas Township voted to approve resolutions of having the State of Illinois not include Cook County, which contains the city of Chicago, 213-72 in Leef Township and 141-65 in New Douglas Township. Also, Foster Township voters approved entering an electrical aggregate 986-842.

More like this: