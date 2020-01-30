ALTON - Andrea N. Schrader joined the law firm of MillerKing LLC as an attorney on January 1, 2020. Andrea concentrates and focuses her practice in the area of family law. With 13 years of experience, Andrea uses her problem-solving abilities, courtroom skills, and legal knowledge to resolve conflicts and seek amicable resolutions. Before joining MillerKing, Andrea served the community of Southern Illinois as a staff attorney for Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. She continues to serve her clients and community in new and innovative ways. Andrea enjoys working with individual clients and families to seek unique solutions to everyday legal issues.

Andrea is a member of Tri-City Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, and Illinois State Bar Association. She graduated cum laude from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Social Work. While attending Illinois State University, Andrea was a member of the Division I Women’s Swim Team. She earned a law degree from St. Louis University School of Law. Andrea is a native of Springfield, IL and currently resides with her husband in Edwardsville, IL.

MillerKing LLC is a community based comprehensive law firm comprising of six attorneys and staff team members. MillerKing practices in the areas of Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Criminal Defense, DUI & Traffic, Estate Planning, Probate & Trusts, Guardianships, Small Business Advising, and Family Law. MillerKing is located at 2410 State Street, Alton, IL 62002. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact MillerKing at (618) 462-8405, www.MillerKingLaw.com, or www.facebook.com/PatrickKingLaw

