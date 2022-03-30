EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Foundation Adds Two New Board Directors The Edwardsville Community Foundation has appointed two new board directors, Andrea Miracle and Karen Schoenthal.

Miracle has volunteered for ECF’s Education Committee for the last five years and is currently a volunteer at the Neighbors Bakery, a member of the City of Edwardsville’s Planning Commission and the Ordinance & Land Use Committee. She brings a wealth of community service experience with 20-plus years of volunteering in the community, including leadership positions at the Edwardsville Arts Center and Edwardsville High School booster clubs.

"After assisting with scholarship interviews the last few years, I was looking for an opportunity to serve the Edwardsville Community Foundation in a more meaningful and significant way," Miracle said. Miracle currently lives in Edwardsville with her husband Trent.

The couple has three children, Hannah, Ethan and Brynn. Andrea and her family have lived in Edwardsville for nearly 20 years. Schoenthal is a local realtor and active community member. Prior to real estate, she worked for two large engineering companies in St. Louis, taught in SIUE’s Management and Marketing Department and provided marketing services for St. John’s United Methodist Church. She also has held several volunteer positions supporting booster clubs at Edwardsville High School. “As a long-time resident of Edwardsville, I am honored to serve on the ECF board.

I look forward to being part of an organization whose mission is to benefit the residents of our great community,” Schoenthal added.

Schoenthal currently lives in Edwardsville with her husband Fred. The couple has three children, Wesley, Jacob and Alex. Karen and her family have lived in Edwardsville for over 30 years.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we’re so pleased to have Andrea and Karen join the Board,” Pam Farrar, Executive Director said. “Their long-standing commitment to community service, along with their professional experience, will be a great asset to ECF. Most of all, they are generous with their time to support ECF’s mission and vision.”

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in District 7 communities. For more information call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

