ALTON - Popular hair stylist Andrea Guthrie accomplished a dream for her entire career on Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association and opening of The Mirage Salon and Barbershop at 222 Herbert Street in Alton.

“I am really excited about it,” Guthrie said. “This has been a dream my entire career and seeing it take shape as quickly as it has is a dream come true. I have always loved doing hair even as a kid. As a kid, I cut my friends' hair. My vision has always been having a salon where the entire family could get their hair done.”

Guthrie has hired girls who specialize in barbering and also hired others who specialize in colors and women’s hair. She also has eyelash extension girls and waxing in the mix at her new salon, along with several other services.

Guthrie has entered her 12th year as a professional stylist. She said she has such a special relationship with her clients and she gets excited talking to each because they have such a personal connection.

“My friends who don’t do hair always know who to ask about someone,” she laughed. “They say Andrea knows everything about everyone.”

Andrea grew up in Brighton and graduated from Southwestern High School. She now lives in Jerseyville with her family. She says she still has close ties with relatives and people from the Southwestern area. She also loves the atmosphere in Alton and the Alton-Godfrey and the people around the entire area.

“Everyone knows everyone else in Brighton and is associated with Southwestern High School,” she said.

Andrea said she has “a really great team” and they specialize in literally everything you need in a salon.

“I think we have covered all the bases with these girls,” she said. “I believe we are going to be very successful.”

