MT. VERNON - Jashawn Anderson led four East St. Louis players in double figures with 18 points, while Macaleab Rich had 15 points and both LaShawn Johnson and Jabril Olivaria scored 12 points each as the Flyers went on to a 70-53 win over Marion in the IHSA boys basketball Class 3A sectional semifinal on Tuesday night in Mt Vernon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The win put East Side into the Class 3A Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive year, and were able to exact some revenge against the Wildcats, as Marion eliminated the Flyers in the 2018 sectional semifinal, the last state tournament loss for East Side.

East St. Louis held the lead all the way through, going up on Marion 12-9 after the first quarter, then taking complete control in the second, outscoring the Wildcats 24-9 to double the lead on Marion 36-18 at halftime. The Flyers then took a 49-31 lead after three quarters, but the Wildcats outscored East Side 22-21 in the final quarter, but the Flyers clinched the win 70-53.

East Side is now 21-11 and advances to the sectional final against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal game between Chatham Glenwood and Carbondale. Both tip-offs will occur at 7 p.m. Marion closes out the season with a 23-11 mark.

More like this: