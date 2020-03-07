CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT TRIAD --- FINAL

EAST ST. LOUIS 65, TRIAD 39: Jashawn Anderson led East Side with 24 points, while Armond Williams came up with 17 points and both LaShawn Johnson and Jabril Olivaria had seven points apiece as the defending state champions won the Triad regional over the host Knights.

The Flyers held a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Triad rallied in the second to take a 26-24 lead at halftime. East St. Louis then outscored the Knights in the third quarter 24-6 and the fourth 17-7 to take the win and advance.

Triad's individual scores weren't available at press time.

East Side is now 20-11 and advances to the Mt. Vernon sectional, where they will meet Marion, who won their own regional 61-54 over Herrin, in a semifinal game that starts at 7 p.m. The Knight's were eliminated with a 24-9 record.

