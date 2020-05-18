WOOD RIVER – Tom Anderson, owner of Comfort Homes in Bethalto, has organized what he hopes will be a large collection of goods for area food banks with a multi-city drive scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, May 30, at 705 Texas Blvd. in Bethalto.

The exact location is the corner of Illinois Route 140 and Texas Boulevard in Bethalto. Anderson has received strong support from State Sen. Rachel Crowe, D- Glen Carbon, who is urging residents who can to donate to help those in need.

With a drive-thru style drop-off plan, volunteers will be accepting donations at that location for Community Hope Center in Bethalto, Crisis Food Center in Alton and Day Spring Four Square Church in South Roxana.

“One scripture has been my only motivation: ‘I was hungry, and you fed me,’” Anderson said.

Sen. Crowe agreed with Anderson: “With more people experiencing financial strain and uncertainty, families right here in our community are going hungry and urgently need basic essentials. Donations will directly support our friends and neighbors.”

The event, named the Karen Rodgers Memorial Food Drive, primarily needs food and other items for single mothers: diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and microwavable meals for children aged through 12. However, all non-perishable food items are being accepted, as well as monetary donations directly to each food bank.

Anderson said if needed, a rain date is scheduled for the following day on Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anderson said he saw a figure that 17.4 percent of single mothers do not have food or the money to buy it and that was another prime motivator to have the community food drive.

“There are a lot of people out there who need help now with the COVID-19 Pandemic,” he said. “I hope this is one way of helping them.”

