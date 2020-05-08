EDWARDSVILLE - The new Anderson Hospital Surgery Center continues to get closer to its goal of completion.

The Anderson Hospital Administration said this week about the new surgical center:

"The construction is final and furniture/fixtures are scheduled this month," said Anderson Hospital's Administrative Director of Facilities Management Bill Eck. "We are planning a ribbon cutting photo for June 25th, however, will have to follow whatever guidelines are being followed at that time with the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The Anderson Surgery Center will provide an array of services for both adults and children, Lisa Klaustermeier, Anderson Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, said at a groundbreaking last May. "The surgical center will include private patient pre and post-operative areas, two operating rooms and a procedure room. A lab draw station and plain film X-ray machine will be on site to complement surgical services as well as provide an additional outpatient service to local residents."

SSM Health Cardinal Glenn Children's Hospital will be a pediatric partner, in partnership with SLUCare Physican Group in the facility.

The project cost was estimated at $8.5 at time of the groundbreaking. Three additional buildings are planned for the future for the complex and could possibly include a physician office building, urgent care center and imaging center.

.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

