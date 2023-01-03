Anderson Hospital Showcases Its First Baby Of 2023
January 3, 2023 7:58 AM January 3, 2023 11:55 AM
MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital in Maryville is pleased to introduce its first baby of 2023. Anderson released the information on Monday and said: "Join us in welcoming Zyaire Jordan T. to the world."
"Zyaire was born today at 11:38 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Welcome, Zyaire!"
