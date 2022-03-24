MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital is proud to have been named one of the best hospitals in the United States by Newsweek magazine in their annual "World’s Best Hospitals" rankings released this month. The 2022 list lands Anderson Hospital in the top 6% of 6,090 hospitals in the United States.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. This is the fourth year of their World’s Best Hospitals rankings. “Many medical institutions struggled with challenges over the course of the pandemic, but what has set the world's leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID,” stated Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation, including hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience, and medical key performance indicators (patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment).

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are incredibly proud of our staff for playing a pivotal role in this accomplishment,” said Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President, and CEO. “Our teamwork has been so visible and important, especially during the past two years of this pandemic. It makes a great difference in the care we provide to our patients because it emphasizes collaboration and promotes an environment that focuses on the quality of care of our patients.”

In addition to ranking in the top 6% of United States hospitals, Newsweek also recognized Anderson Hospital for performing above the average in Infection Prevention measures. In 2021, Anderson Hospital was the only hospital in southwestern Illinois to earn a 5 Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The annual CMS stars program serves as a healthcare guide to hospital quality, comprising more than 50 individual measures that include safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, hospital mortality, and timely and effective care.

The full list of hospital rankings is available on the Newsweek website:

https:// www.newsweek.com/worlds-best- hospitals-2022/united-states.

More like this: