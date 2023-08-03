6 of the scholarship winners were presented their scholarships from a group of our Medical Staff leaders on Tuesday, August 1. Three of the winners also earned the Auxiliary Scholarship including Kennison Adams, Amber Gassmann and Mackenzie Sievers. Pictured (attached): Winners, front row, left to right are: Lily Jurgena, Mackenzie Sievers, Ellery Darr, Gracy Levin, Sara McLaughlin, and Courtney Garrison.

MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital has announced its Auxiliary and Medical Staff scholarship winners.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year a total of 13 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each.

Eligible students must be enrolled in hospital-related healthcare fields.

The Medical Staff awarded scholarships to:

Kennison Adams, Edwardsville

  • University of Missouri- Kansas City
  • Bachelor’s Degree and Doctor of Medicine

Ellery Darr, Edwardsville

  • Loyola University Chicago
  • Nursing Program

Courtney Garrison, Collinsville

  • Maryville University
  • Family Nurse Practitioner Program

Amber Gassmann, Maryville

  • SIUE
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lily Jurgena, Collinsville

  • SIUE
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Article continues after sponsor message

Gracy Levin, Alhambra

  • Southwestern Illinois College
  • Health Sciences Nursing Program

Sarah McLaughlin, Maryville

  • SIU School of Medicine
  • Masters of Public Health and Doctor of Medicine

Mackenzie Sievers, New Douglas

  • University of Illinois
  • Doctor of Medicine

The Auxiliary of Anderson Hospital awarded five $1000 scholarships for the 2023/24 academic year.
Scholarship recipients were honored at an Anderson Hospital Auxiliary dinner on July 31, 2023.

Kennison Adams, Edwardsville

  • University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
  • Doctor of Medicine; Pediatrics

Jonathan Botterbush, Godfrey

  • SIU-E
  • Doctorate in Pharmacy.

Amber Gassmann, Maryville

  • SIU-E
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mackenzie Sievers, New Douglas,

  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • Doctor of Medicine

Kate Toennies, Albers

  • University of Southern Indiana
  • Occupational Therapist.

Congratulations to our 2023 recipients and best wishes for continued success.

More like this:

Allison’s Friends Of Hope Donates $15,000 to Anderson Hospital Warren Billhartz Cancer Center
Sep 16, 2025
Stacy Marriott Joins OSF Medical Group In Alton As Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner
Aug 6, 2025
Building On Her Discussions in South Korea, Duckworth Meets With Hanwha Ocean Leadership to Strengthen Auxiliary Shipbuilding Partnerships   
Sep 22, 2025
New Tunnel System Opens at Anderson Hospital for Safe ER Access
Sep 17, 2025
OSF Saint Anthony's Adds Orthopedic Surgeon To Specialty Services Roster
Sep 23, 2025

 