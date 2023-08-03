Anderson Hospital Names Scholarship Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital has announced its Auxiliary and Medical Staff scholarship winners. This year a total of 13 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each. Eligible students must be enrolled in hospital-related healthcare fields. The Medical Staff awarded scholarships to: Kennison Adams, Edwardsville University of Missouri- Kansas City

Bachelor’s Degree and Doctor of Medicine Ellery Darr, Edwardsville Loyola University Chicago

Nursing Program Courtney Garrison, Collinsville Maryville University

Family Nurse Practitioner Program Amber Gassmann, Maryville SIUE

Bachelor of Science in Nursing Lily Jurgena, Collinsville SIUE

Bachelor of Science in Nursing Article continues after sponsor message Gracy Levin, Alhambra Southwestern Illinois College

Health Sciences Nursing Program Sarah McLaughlin, Maryville SIU School of Medicine

Masters of Public Health and Doctor of Medicine Mackenzie Sievers, New Douglas University of Illinois

Doctor of Medicine The Auxiliary of Anderson Hospital awarded five $1000 scholarships for the 2023/24 academic year.

