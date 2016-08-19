MARYVILLE – Patients in the Metro East will soon have convenient access to cancer care thanks to a new partnership between Anderson and Mercy (St. Louis). The service, to be known as Anderson Mercy Cancer Care, brings a unique model of integrated cancer care that will seamlessly provide both chemotherapy and radiation services within the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center in Maryville, Illinois.

“Anderson Hospital prides itself on keeping health care local. This partnership gives patients the most convenient access to Mercy’s clinical expertise,” said Keith Page, Anderson Hospital president and CEO. “This integrated model simplifies the options for local cancer patients.”

Anderson Mercy Cancer Care will include:

Board-certified, experienced team of Mercy cancer specialists (medical and radiation oncologists) Customized cancer treatment plans

Integrative therapies in a supportive, healing environment

Clinical trial opportunities

“Bringing our patients access to integrated cancer care was a priority for us,” said Page. “Partnering with Mercy, a regional leader in exceptional cancer care, makes that possible and brings a heightened level of care.”

Chemotherapy services will begin Sept. 19. New, state-of-the-art radiation oncology equipment is being put into place with radiation oncology services planned to go live by year’s end.

Anderson and Mercy began working together in 2015 as part of the network for Boeing employees in Illinois who signed on with the Mercy Preferred Provider offering.

“We want to bring health care to our patients, making it easy for them,” said Donn Sorensen, president of Mercy’s eastern Missouri region. “This joint venture for cancer care will enhance the care options we already offer in the area.”

