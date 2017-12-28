MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital must sometimes implement temporary visitor restrictions during the flu season. Due to recent increased flu cases seen in our ER and admitted patients, as of December 27, the hospital is taking these precautionary steps as advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health:

  • No visitors displaying flu-like symptoms (cough, runny nose, etc.)
  • No visitors under age 18 allowed on patient floors
  • Visitors in the Pavilion for Women are limited to baby's sibling(s) and 4 others as determined by the mother.

"Patients are recovering from various illnesses, so we cannot risk subjecting them to the flu and other cold viruses," said Lisa Klaustermeier, Chief Nursing Officer at Anderson Hospital. "We regret any inconveniences, but the health of our patients is our priority."

For statistical information regarding the flu, we recommend contacting the Illinois Department of Public Health and/or the Madison County Health Department.

