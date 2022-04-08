EDWARDSVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors:

Jason Geminn, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Newman, Newman Carriers, Inc., President

Nancy LeVault, Anderson Auxiliary, President

Jason Geminn is an SIUE alumnus and joined Prairie Farms in 2010. In 2015 he was promoted to Chief Financial Officer where he now oversees the company’s Finance, Risk Management, and IT functions. Geminn has served on various Company boards and also previously served on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Accounting Advisory Board.

Joe Newman is a lifelong resident of Edwardsville. His transport company, Newman Carriers, Inc., has 2 main terminals in Fairmont City, IL and Kankakee, IL, operating in 48 states, Canada and Mexico. He currently serves on several other boards including the executive board of the Illinois Trucking Association and Busey Bank Advisory Board.

Nancy LeVault is the 2022/2023 President of the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary. After retiring from her roles in Education which included teacher, principal and director of education for the Granite City School Distict; LeVault took a part-time role as Senior Volunteer Director for Southwestern Illinois College. LeVault holds memberships on many area boards including United Way of Greater St. Louis, Granite City Rotary Club and Maryville Improvement Committee.

The Anderson Hospital Foundation encourages charitable gifts that support and advance the quality of health care provided by Anderson Hospital. As a not-for profit, tax-exempt philanthropic corporation, the Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital as they provide and promote excellence in healthcare and wellness service in partnership with the communities they serve.

Since 1977, Anderson Hospital has responded to the needs of Madison County Residents. Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs. Some of Anderson’s most recent additions include: 24/7 Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics, 24/7 Cardiac Cath Team, Chest Pain Center and DaVinci Surgical System. Gifts to the Anderson Hospital Foundation are considered gifts of support from the community, gifts that acknowledge the importance of preserving and enhancing the health status of our community.

Anderson Hospital Foundation Board of Directors:

Dr. Max Eakin, Co-Chair

Jason Weiss, Co-Chair

Mark Shashek, Secretary

Michael Marshall, Treasurer

Keith Page, Director

Nancy LeVault, Director

Jason Geminn, Director

Joseph Newman, Director

Lendell Phelps, Director

Jeff Westerhold, Director

