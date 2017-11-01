Listen to the story

MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Foundation is preparing for their annual Gala to be held Saturday, January 20th at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.

In preparation, the Foundation is looking for Sponsors and Donors in support of the Gala.

There are 3 ways you can help:

Become a Sponsor Donate an item to our 5 auction packages or our silent auction Donate cash to purchase items for our 5 auction packages or our silent auction

Become a Sponsor

Presenting: $10,000

Presenting table of 12 at event

Speaking opportunity at event

Listing on event signage

Listing in Program

Ambassador: $5,000

Table for 10 at event

Listing on event signage

Listing in program

Diplomat: $2,000

4 tickets to event

Listing in program

Donate to our 5 Auction Packages or our Silent Auction:

We will offer 5 auction packages. Our guests will put tickets into a box for a package they would like to win.

Donate an item for our silent auction:

Men’s Package # 1 Hockey Tickets, Cardinal Tickets, Golf Passes or any other sports tickets, Sports

Memorabilia, pizza, wings gift cards, anything men related or money towards one of these items.

Women’s Package #2 Nail gift cards, massage gift cards, hairstyle gift cards, styling products, gift cards to

to area stores, anything women related or money to purchase one of these items.

Family Package #3 Birthday Parties, Family related event tickets, restaurant gift cards or any other family

related item., or money to purchase one of these items.

Trip Package #4 Money toward a trip, money toward airfare, money toward a car rental or any travel related item.

Gift Card Package #5 Gift cards for restaurants or any service

For more information or to become a sponsor or donor:

Contact LORI ST. JOHN at stjohnl@andersonhospital.org or call 618-391-6426.