MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Ed Mullins to the board. The nine-member Foundation Board provides leadership for carrying out the Foundation’s mission: to support and promote Anderson Hospital as it provides exceptional healthcare services for the communities it serves.

Ed Mullins is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of Prairie Farms. He has been with Prairie Farms for over 37 years. He also currently serves on the Missouri Grocers Board of Directors and is an officer of the Prairie Farms Dairy Board of Directors, International Dairy Foods Association (Executive Committee), and the Board of Milk Industry Foundation.

Ed and his wife Carla are Edwardsville residents and have two children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

“I am excited to welcome Ed to the Foundation Board,” says Keith Page, President and CEO of Anderson Hospital. “Ed brings great community knowledge, a belief in Anderson Hospital and the desire to envision an ambitious future for the Foundation to meet Anderson Hospital’s growing needs.”

