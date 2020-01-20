MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Auxiliary presented another huge donation of $76,000 to Anderson Hospital during the Auxiliary's Annual Meeting on Jan. 13.

Anderson Hospital President and CEO, Keith Page, accepted the donation, he is shown (center) in the photo.

The donation reflects funds raised in 2019 that totaled $76,000. This annual donation is made possible through the Auxiliary Gift Shop, Medical Alert Service, Fundraising Events, Vending Machine Sales, and the newborn photos program, the Auxiliary said in a release.

The Auxiliary has over 200 active members and is an integral part of Anderson Hospital. Volunteers gave nearly 40,000 hours of service to Anderson Hospital in 2019.

Active Volunteers provide direct services to the Emergency, O.B. and Outpatient Surgery Departments, as well as being “on-call” from the Volunteer Office. They manage information desks at public entrances including those at the Cancer Center and Wellness Center. Volunteers are the sole proprietors of our hospital’s Gift Shop managing staff, purchasing inventory, and all inventory management.

“The Auxiliary remains as dedicated and instrumental as ever in the continuing operation of Anderson Hospital,” said Keith A. Page, Anderson Hospital President. “We thank them for their many hours of service and commitment to making a difference in Anderson Hospital.”

