Come experience life in the “Music Triangle.” Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is organizing a unique trip to experience the sights and sounds of Nashville, Tennessee; Tunica, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee. The 4 day excursion starts on April 4, 2017, via Vandalia Bus Line. It includes a live radio broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry; a dinner cruise on the Cumberland River; tour of Sun Studios and Graceland. This trip is priced below $1,000 for double accommodates.

For additional information, contact Richard Trolliet at (618) 288-7447. Deadline for reservations is January 27, 2017.