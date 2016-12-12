Tickets On Sale Now

Come experience life in the “Music Triangle.”  Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is organizing a unique trip to experience the sights and sounds of Nashville, Tennessee; Tunica, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee.  The 4 day excursion starts on April 4, 2017, via Vandalia Bus Line.  It includes a live radio broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry; a dinner cruise on the Cumberland River; tour of Sun Studios and Graceland.  This trip is priced below $1,000 for double accommodates. 

For additional information, contact Richard Trolliet at (618) 288-7447.  Deadline for reservations is January 27, 2017.

 

 