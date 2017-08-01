EDWARDSVILLE - Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a Glo Bingo Extravaganza on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the Edwardsville American Legion, located across from Lincoln Middle School at 58 State Route 157.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with door prizes being awarded at 7 p.m. then games to follow.

The event features ten games and two mega 50/50 games amounting to over $1,600, lots of door prizes and fantastic raffle items.

A DJ, songs, humor, and props with a hospital theme are sure to be a big hit. While you can bring your own snacks, food and drink will be available to purchase.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 (includes 6 bingo cards, dabber, and hat) starting August 15 at the Anderson Hospital Gift Shop or online at www.tribout.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $25, so advance tickets are encouraged. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

The Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is a non-profit organization dedicated to support, promote and advance Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. The Auxiliary provides support to patients and staff, and through its fundraising efforts, provides scholarships and donates much needed medical equipment and supplies to Anderson Hospital. Community support is a key element to the Auxiliary's success in these efforts.

Persons interested in making a raffle donation may call Pat Pettus, at (618) 973-1390.

