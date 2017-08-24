EDWARDSVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a Glo Bingo Extravaganza on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 IL-157, Edwardsville, IL. Doors open at 6 p.m.

With ten $100 games, two mega 50/50 games, lots of door prizes and fantastic raffle items, this event is a must go to! A DJ, songs, humor and props with a hospital theme is sure to be a big hit! Food and drinks will be available for purchase or you can bring your own snacks.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition there over 50 other raffle items valued between $100.00 & $300.00!

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 (includes 6 bingo cards, dabber and hat) starting August 15th at the Anderson Hospital Gift Shop or online at www.tribout.com. (for a small fee). With a limited number of tickets available at the door for $25, participants are encouraged to buy tickets before the event. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

The Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is a non-profit organization dedicated to support, promote and advance Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. The auxiliary provides support to hospital patients and staff, and through its fundraising efforts provides scholarships and donates much needed medical equipment and supplies to Anderson Hospital. Community support is a key element to the Auxiliary’s success in these efforts.

Call the Auxiliary Office for more information at 618-391-5418.

More like this: