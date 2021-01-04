Anderson Hospital Announces First Baby Born In 2021
MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital today announced the first-born at its hospital in 2021.
The first baby at Anderson Hospital in 2021 is Wesley Ryan K., shown above. Ryan K. was born at 12:20 a.m. on January 1. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long!
"Welcome Wesley!," Anderson Hospital said on its Facebook page.
