EDWARDSVILLE - The new 50,000-square foot medical building on the Goshen Campus in Edwardsville for Anderson Healthcare seems to be right on target, Anderson Hospital Marketing/Public Relations Director Natalie A. Head said this week.

Head said at the present the new Anderson Healthcare addition is set to open in Summer 2022.

Anderson Healthcare President and CEO Keith Page said earlier: “We are excited to add a 50,000 square foot medical building to our Goshen Campus in Edwardsville. “This unique 2-story building will help us consolidate many of our Anderson Medical Group primary care practices into one convenient location. The facility will have clinical space for approximately 20 providers.”

In addition to Anderson Medical Group physicians, the building will house several outpatient services including an imaging center, urgent care, lab services, and outpatient rehab therapies.

The imaging center will be known as the Goshen Imaging Center and will be an affiliate of the Maryville Imaging Center located in Maryville.

The project, approximately $20 million, is being developed by Triple Net Management. Triple Net Management is led by Terry Johnson, a veteran commercial real estate broker and developer with 35 years of experience in office, retail, investment, and land sales.

The project was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board earlier this year. Anderson has also been working closely with the City of Edwardsville’s Planning and Zoning Division. The project is slated to be completed in summer 2022.

This building will be located on the northwest quadrant of the Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus. The campus is situated on Goshen Road across from the Meyer Center YMCA and adjacent to District Drive. Access to the medical building will be via the main entrance on Goshen, as well as another entrance off of District Drive. The building is being designed and built by The Korte Company.

The Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus opened its first building anchored by Anderson Surgery Center and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic last fall.

A free-standing rehabilitation hospital, known as Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, is nearing completion and set to open this summer on the campus. It is a joint venture between Anderson Healthcare and Kindred Healthcare, LLC.

