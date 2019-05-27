EDWARDSVILLE - Today representatives from Anderson Healthcare, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, City of Edwardsville, Korte Construction and other community supporters ceremoniously broke ground on a one story building that will house the Anderson Surgery Center and an SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic.

The Anderson Surgery Center will provide an array of services for both adults and children. “Our plans are to provide an exceptional facility and patient experience,” said Lisa Klaustermeier, Anderson Hospital Chief Nursing Officer. “The surgical center will include private patient pre and post-operative areas, two operating rooms and a procedure room. A lab draw station and plain film x-ray machine will be on site to complement surgical services as well as provide an additional outpatient service to local residents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital will be the pediatric partner, in partnership with SLUCare Physician Group, in this unique facility. “Anderson Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital have a longstanding relationship that has enhanced pediatric services in Madison and our surrounding counties,” said Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President and CEO. “This facility continues that partnership while also offering exceptional outpatient surgery options for adults and children.”

The building is anticipated to be complete by summer 2020. The project cost is $8.5 million. Three additional buildings are planned in the future for the complex and may include a physician office building, urgent care center and imaging center.

Click Here for a PDF

More like this: