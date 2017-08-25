Name: Anastasia Darr

Parents: Tiffany and Seth Darr of Shipman

Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 7:55 PM

Date: August 20, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Ariya (1 ½)

Grandparents: Randy & Debbie Darr, Shipman;

Austin & Melinda Barnard, Carlinville

Great Grandparents: Rodney & Terry Barnard, Chesterfield;
Linda Hammann, Carlinville; Dale Darr, Medor; David Parton, Jacksonville;

Gloria Bagdent, Shipman

