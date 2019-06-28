SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com received an inside look at Chicken Salad Chick when it opened to customers on Wednesday at 2323 Plum Street in Edwardsville. Included here are photos and a video from that experience.

The business has been busy since it opened its doors and does not look to be slowing down as customers continue to flock to the location.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and delicious desserts. Brown was in attendance at the ribbon cutting. Chicken Salad Chick is the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad concept.

The Edwardsville restaurant is the brand’s third location in the St. Louis area, with existing restaurants in Chesterfield and Creve Coeur, and marks Chicken Salad Chick’s entrance into another new state. The brand has plans to continue focusing on Illinois expansion with an O’Fallon restaurant slated to open in 2020.

These are other special events planned for the grand-opening week:

Thursday, June 27 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive 1 free scoop of a different flavor per month.

Friday, June 28 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz Chick Tumbler.

Saturday, June 29 ­– The first 50 guests to buy two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

More like this: