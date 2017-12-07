ALTON - Monsanto Jerseyville Agronomy is already making it feel a lot like Christmas in the River Bend.

Recently, someone robbed the Senior Services Plus School House of approximately $2,000 worth of parts from the greenhouse at Senior Services Plus located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton. SSP has improved their security and continues to work with the Alton Police Department in the case.

Senior Services Plus, Inc., reported on Thursday afternoon that Monsanto Jerseyville Agronomy was generous enough to come forward and replace these items for SSP. The theft took place the day after Thanksgiving and the thief stole aeration systems, PVC connectors and grow lights. The person took one of Senior Services Plus' carts, then loaded up and left a video camera showed.

"We give them a huge thank you to them for everything they have done," Senior Services Plus said.

Senior Services Plus (SSP) has offered programs to enhance the well-being of seniors for over 44 years. Last year Senior Services Plus provided assistance or direct care for over 28,000.

Aiding seniors through programs and services such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation Program, Community Care Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Information and Assistance, a Wellness Center (open to ages 16 and up), The School House Grill (open to the public), and Trips and Activities. For more information on any of these programs call: 618-465-3298 or visit our website at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

