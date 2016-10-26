EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department announced a pair of exciting senior events that are coming in November and January.

The Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, Nov 16.

"We will be showing “An American in Paris” (1951) starring Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron, and Oscar Levant," Hayley Verheyen, recreational activities supervisor for the Edwardsville Parks Department, said. "This movie is a musical and drama. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by a local bakery starting at 9:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10:00 a.m."

Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The move is being sponsored by St. John’s Community Care and Age Smart. The registration deadline is Nov. 11.

After watching “An American in Paris” on the big screen comes see it live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. This trip departs from the Eden Church Parking Lot (next door to the Main St. Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will return at approximately 4:45 p.m. Cost per participant is $90 and covers transportation, buffet style lunch at Lombardo’s Trattoria, and one ticket to “An American in Paris.” Reservations are requested by Wednesday, Dec. 7. No refunds will be issued after this date.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, (618) 692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

