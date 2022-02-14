ALTON - Darin and Amy Withrow share a love of a show many couples seem to watch over and over - The Office re-runs.

The Alton couple has been married since December 12, 2020. The two met on June 13, 2018.

“He helped me move and then we got cheeseburgers at Mini Corral,” Amy said of their first date.

“We both love playing Scrabble and watching re-runs of The Office. He is originally from Jerseyville and I am from Alton. We talk and laugh together often! Darin and I are very much in love. Every day with him is a dream come true, really.”

When asked who their favorite Office show characters were, she said, “I know my favorite is Kevin Malone and his is Michael Scott. Every single episode of The Office is hilarious. There are so many quotable lines from the show.”

Amy’s advice to other couples who want to be successful is to "talk and laugh together. Be quick to learn and slow to speak. Always be ready and willing to admit when you are wrong and/or sorry.”

Amy has 20-year-old and 16-year-old girls and she said Darin has adapted well to them.

“He loves my girls very much,” she said.

Amy said Darin’s smile and kindness helped win her over.

“He volunteered to help me move on our very first date,” she said. “And we never stopped talking after that.”

