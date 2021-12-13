EDWARDSVILLE - With a mission of “building stronger families through healthy interaction,” Amygdala Co. is a local company helping parents and children navigate difficult situations.

The company was founded by Lindsey Wold, and has benefitted from the expertise and support of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville since 2020.

Wold originated the business because she says, “Parenting does not come with a rule book.” Her background in neuroscience and Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) lends to her efforts of enhancing communication between children and their guardians in order to reduce anxiety and encourage a happy day-to-day life.

IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May has assisted Wold with business plan development,?marketing,?networking opportunities via business mentors in East St. Louis, and funding support through the Balsa grant.?

?“Lindsey is dedicated and passionate about helping others, '' says Di Maggio May. “Her?arduous work?is?inspiring,?and I have been amazed by her strength and business growth over these?18 months of collaboration. I look forward to?seeing Amygdala Co. become the?gold?standard in this important?industry of care.”?

Article continues after sponsor message

“The SBDC was extremely?useful and productive?in?providing personal support,” said Wold. “I am incredibly thankful for the assistance I have received through the SBDC.”

Wold?strives to “give parents the skills to handle household problems.”?She has?established?a?way?for clients?to be comfortable?in the safety of their home,?while addressing?a critical issue?in society:?mental health.

According to the?Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),?“ADHD, behavior problems, anxiety and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in children.”

After PCIT, Wold says children and parents have less personal distress. It allows parents to learn skills?to?better reduce?negative?behaviors in real time. Data collection is an imperative aspect of this interaction since it provides quantifiable measures to ensure negative behaviors are decreasing. Parents are trained to act as “agents of change” while?modeling positive behaviors. In turn, children mimic?their parents’?behaviors.?Post-treatment research shows therapy increases parent confidence in their ability to control their child’s defiant behavior, and reduces?or?eliminates?child externalizing behaviors.?

As?a first-generation?college student?and master’s graduate,?Wold understands that people need more resources available to improve the relationships between children and their guardians.?It can be overwhelming to quickly apply best parenting behavior practices.?Amygdala Co. serves as a support system during those?tough times. The Amygdala is?present?in every human brain and is activated?by?emotions. Wold’s coaching helps clients learn to control elevated emotions. She encourages everyone to?reach out to their child or parent in hopes of bettering their relationship and overcoming challenging obstacles.??

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit amygdalaco.com, find the company on?Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter?@AmygdalaCo, or contact?info@amygdalaco.com??

More like this: